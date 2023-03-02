Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $7.10 Million Stock Holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,143 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FirstService were worth $7,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in FirstService in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FirstService in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in FirstService by 125.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in FirstService in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FirstService in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. 72.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FSV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price target on FirstService from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on FirstService from $142.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on FirstService from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.75.

FirstService Stock Performance

FirstService Increases Dividend

Shares of FirstService stock opened at $136.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 49.99 and a beta of 1.04. FirstService Co. has a 52 week low of $112.44 and a 52 week high of $148.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is 29.67%.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

