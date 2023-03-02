Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $7.20 Million Position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 514,863 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,737 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SLM were worth $7,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SLM by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 33,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in SLM by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of SLM by 40.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

SLM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on SLM from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SLM from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on SLM from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on SLM from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut SLM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SLM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.92.

Shares of SLM opened at $14.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.94. SLM Co. has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $20.17.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $542.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.11 million. SLM had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.88%.

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

