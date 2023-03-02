Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $7.25 Million Stake in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118,102 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,809 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $7,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 585.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,295 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,072 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $82.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.33.

Strategic Education Stock Performance

STRA opened at $83.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.74. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.21 and a 1-year high of $98.22. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.58.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $269.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.68 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Strategic Education Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.71%.

Strategic Education Profile

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

