Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,013 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Balchem were worth $6,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BCPC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Balchem by 261.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Balchem during the first quarter worth $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Balchem during the third quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Balchem during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Balchem by 532.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Balchem from $152.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ BCPC opened at $132.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.32. Balchem Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.15 and a fifty-two week high of $143.88. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.82 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is an increase from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.85%.

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

