Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $6,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EEFT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 34.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 149.7% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 68,933.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $706,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $10,247,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EEFT opened at $109.44 on Thursday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.60 and a 12 month high of $141.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.74. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.37.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.38.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions. Its products and services include automated teller machine (ATM), point-of-sale (POS), card outsourcing, card issuing and merchant acquiring services, software solutions and cloud based payment solutions, electronic distribution of electronic payment products, foreign exchange services, and international payment services.

