Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,216 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,418 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $6,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TPR. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,011 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,712,000 after buying an additional 12,222 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,323 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,357 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 435,569 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $16,189,000 after acquiring an additional 111,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Tapestry by 955.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,582 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $60,954.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,118.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tapestry Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TPR. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Tapestry from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Tapestry from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays cut Tapestry from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tapestry has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.18.

TPR opened at $43.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.60 and its 200 day moving average is $36.95. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.39 and a 12-month high of $47.48.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 36.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Featured Stories

