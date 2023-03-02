Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,311 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $6,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 3.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 76.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 545 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Sanmina by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,976 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Sanmina by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,137 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SANM opened at $61.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.68. Sanmina Co. has a 52-week low of $36.35 and a 52-week high of $69.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Activity

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.26. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 4,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $294,995.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,344.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 4,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $294,995.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,344.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt Adzema sold 15,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $949,046.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,251,216.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,371 shares of company stock worth $2,107,072 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on SANM shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sanmina to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Sanmina to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Sanmina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

Featured Stories

