Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 354,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,599 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $7,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1,047.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,181,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,981,000 after acquiring an additional 7,468,669 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 893.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,316,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881,693 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 15.0% during the second quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 19,204,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 307.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,197,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 5,184.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,490,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,219 shares during the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NLOK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NortonLifeLock in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK opened at $19.51 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.03. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.12 and a 1-year high of $30.92. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.76.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

