Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $7,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLAB. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 975.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 94.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLAB has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Summit Insights raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $151.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.78.

In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SLAB opened at $178.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 70.17 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 7.87 and a quick ratio of 7.33. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.44 and a 12-month high of $194.68.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc engages in providing and developing analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. It operates through the United States, China, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Navdeep S. Sooch, David R. Welland, and Jeffrey W. Scott in August 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

