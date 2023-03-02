Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,155 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $7,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SWAV. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 1.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in ShockWave Medical by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in ShockWave Medical by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,349,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in ShockWave Medical by 36.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWAV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $247.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical Stock Down 0.5 %

In other ShockWave Medical news, VP Trinh Phung sold 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.23, for a total value of $176,183.43. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,819,300.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other ShockWave Medical news, VP Trinh Phung sold 941 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.23, for a total value of $176,183.43. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,740 shares in the company, valued at $4,819,300.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.93, for a total value of $234,223.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,503,998.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,678 shares of company stock worth $12,616,643. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SWAV opened at $189.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 0.97. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.36 and a 1 year high of $320.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 6.06.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $2.72. ShockWave Medical had a return on equity of 59.99% and a net margin of 44.10%. The company had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. ShockWave Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ShockWave Medical

(Get Rating)

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Further Reading

