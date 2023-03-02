Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,098,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,688,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HLN. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Haleon in the third quarter valued at about $181,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Jacobs & Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000. Finally, Bonness Enterprises Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $403,000. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Haleon alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HLN shares. Investec assumed coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.34) to GBX 364 ($4.39) in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Haleon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $364.00.

Haleon Price Performance

Haleon Company Profile

Shares of Haleon stock opened at $7.92 on Thursday. Haleon plc has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.99 and its 200 day moving average is $6.98.

(Get Rating)

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.