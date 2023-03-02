Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,104 Shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 264,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $6,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 37.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 6.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Construction Partners by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 204,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 75.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Construction Partners Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of ROAD stock opened at $27.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.40 and a 200 day moving average of $28.35. Construction Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.89 and a twelve month high of $32.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Construction Partners ( NASDAQ:ROAD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $341.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.60 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 4.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

ROAD has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Construction Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Construction Partners in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Construction Partners from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Construction Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Construction Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP John L. Harper sold 46,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $1,218,679.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 140,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,699,738.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP John L. Harper sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $305,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 211,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,883,482.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John L. Harper sold 46,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $1,218,679.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,699,738.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,820 shares of company stock worth $2,420,529 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.54% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc is a civil infrastructure company, which engages in construction and maintenance of roadways and highways. The firm is also involved in the provision of products and services to both public and private infrastructure projects, with an emphasis on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

