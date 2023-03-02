Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 32,046 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,046 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $6,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 25,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 8.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 43.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STWD opened at $19.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.85 and a 200 day moving average of $20.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.55. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.69 and a 12-month high of $24.79.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.96%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.56%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.58.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

Featured Stories

