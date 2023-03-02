Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 5,549 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,549 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $7,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPAR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 7.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 117,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,892,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.8% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 389,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 15.8% during the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 44,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 2nd quarter valued at about $624,000. Institutional investors own 55.41% of the company’s stock.

IPAR stock opened at $131.34 on Thursday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a one year low of $64.52 and a one year high of $131.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.22 and a 200-day moving average of $93.19.

In other news, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 9,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.72, for a total value of $1,047,743.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 9,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.72, for a total value of $1,047,743.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $995,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,063 shares of company stock worth $6,471,551. Company insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

IPAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BWS Financial boosted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.80.

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

