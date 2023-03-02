Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,306,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,852 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $6,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Ambev by 244.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,146,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,297,000 after buying an additional 30,623,051 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Ambev by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,786,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,235,000 after purchasing an additional 13,771,594 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ambev by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,734,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,494,000 after purchasing an additional 7,564,065 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev during the third quarter worth about $21,152,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev during the second quarter worth about $17,755,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABEV shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ambev from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group upgraded Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 11th.

Ambev Trading Up 1.2 %

Ambev Dividend Announcement

NYSE ABEV opened at $2.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.01. Ambev S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $3.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.1457 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. Ambev’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Ambev Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

Featured Stories

