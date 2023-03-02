Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,588 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF were worth $7,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 17,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 6,817 shares during the period. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 19,356.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 166,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 165,687 shares during the period.

Get Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF alerts:

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF Stock Performance

FLCB opened at $21.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.37. Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.35 and a 1-year high of $24.13.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.