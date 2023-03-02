Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,056 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $6,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $134,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $150,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 1,060.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $202,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of FSTA stock opened at $43.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.10. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 52 week low of $39.90 and a 52 week high of $49.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.62.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.