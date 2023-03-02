Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 799 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $6,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 24,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the third quarter worth about $658,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 5.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 5.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $125.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.53. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a one year low of $105.79 and a one year high of $142.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 42.38%.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $46,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,557 shares in the company, valued at $10,569,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity, and the generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

