Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,704 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $6,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GBCI. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 199.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 143.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 115.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $59,000. 70.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GBCI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Glacier Bancorp Price Performance

GBCI opened at $47.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.82. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.32 and a 1 year high of $59.70.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $253.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.03 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 31.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Glacier Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate, Commercial Real Estate, Commercial, Home Equity, and Other Consumer. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.