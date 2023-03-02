Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 112,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,752 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $6,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Textron during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Textron during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Textron from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Textron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

In other news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $4,647,529.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 151,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,109,224.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $4,647,529.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 151,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,109,224.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $16,307,098.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,108,025.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TXT opened at $73.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.47. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $57.11 and a one year high of $76.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 6.69%. Textron’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 2.00%.

Textron Profile

(Get Rating)

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

