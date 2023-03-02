Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,953 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $6,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Charter Communications by 10.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Charter Communications by 12,010.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Charter Communications by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Charter Communications by 19.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $362.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $55.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $378.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $372.57. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $297.66 and a 12 month high of $596.94.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.03 by ($0.34). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.20% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.93 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.31 earnings per share for the current year.

CHTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Charter Communications to $406.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $486.86.

In other news, Director Steven A. Miron acquired 2,500 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $384.35 per share, with a total value of $960,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,525,642.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Charter Communications news, Director Steven A. Miron purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $384.35 per share, with a total value of $960,875.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,525,642.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total transaction of $11,509,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,014.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

