Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,789 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $6,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 139.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 48.2% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 35.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:THG opened at $141.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.33. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.36 and a 52 week high of $155.55.

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.05). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.93%.

A number of research firms recently commented on THG. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $144.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.20.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

