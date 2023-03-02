Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 10,297 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,297 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $6,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. ESG Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. ESG Planning now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VAW opened at $182.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.35. Vanguard Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $146.72 and a twelve month high of $201.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

