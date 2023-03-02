Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 25,057 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,057 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $6,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 328.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 844.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the second quarter worth $62,000.

Shares of VOX stock opened at $90.13 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.74. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12 month low of $78.25 and a 12 month high of $124.00.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

