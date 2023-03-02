Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 39,401 Shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,401 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $6,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $724,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 476,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,508,000 after buying an additional 93,151 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 8,863 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

NUEM stock opened at $26.51 on Thursday. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $31.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.81.

