Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 409 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,946 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $7,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 1,402.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $328,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 845,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,862,000 after acquiring an additional 7,208 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 213.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 207.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,781 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ALRM shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $81.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $50.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 46.51, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.94 and a 1-year high of $78.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.50.

In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $26,772.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,894.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

