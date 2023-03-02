Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,542 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 138,656 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,542 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $6,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 95.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 474 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in JD.com by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,130 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in JD.com by 3.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in JD.com by 22.6% in the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,853 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in JD.com by 3.5% in the third quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JD opened at $45.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.93 billion, a PE ratio of 508.17 and a beta of 0.44. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.17 and a 1-year high of $73.83.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of JD.com from $59.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on JD.com from $60.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on JD.com from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.91.

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

