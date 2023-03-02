Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 167,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,561 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $7,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the second quarter valued at $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the third quarter valued at $36,000. 28.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CCEP opened at $54.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.52. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $57.63.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CCEP shares. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €66.50 ($70.74) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.79.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

