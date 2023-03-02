Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,442 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $7,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 6,114.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 953,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,429,000 after acquiring an additional 937,824 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 97.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 450,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,952,000 after purchasing an additional 221,930 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 40.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 428,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,033,000 after purchasing an additional 123,964 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,317,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 122.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 371,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,134,000 after purchasing an additional 204,721 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MOO opened at $88.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.74. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 52-week low of $80.50 and a 52-week high of $109.19. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.92.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

