EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,109 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in EPR Properties by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 987.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 98,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,547,000 after acquiring an additional 89,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in EPR Properties by 33.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 12,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on EPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EPR Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on EPR Properties from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

EPR Properties Trading Down 0.5 %

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of EPR Properties stock opened at $40.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $34.58 and a 1 year high of $56.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.67. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.67.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.12%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 163.37%.

EPR Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Experiential, Education, and Corporate/Unallocated. The Experiential segment includes investments in megaplex theaters, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.