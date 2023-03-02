Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Shares Bought by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 5.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 49,239,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,696,000 after buying an additional 2,749,573 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,832,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,708,000 after buying an additional 451,239 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,790,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,681 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 51.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,496,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,757,000 after purchasing an additional 12,117,484 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 17.7% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 21,942,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294,914 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ETRN stock opened at $6.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $9.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.95.

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a positive return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $355.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is -83.33%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ETRN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.69.

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates through the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

