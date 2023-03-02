Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,238 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Eventbrite were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EB. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 96.0% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 305,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 149,722 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 57.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 17.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 520,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 78,083 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 1.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 572,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 9,679 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EB opened at $9.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.13. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $15.74. The company has a market cap of $972.10 million, a PE ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 2.59.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Eventbrite from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Eventbrite from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

