EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 226,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,362 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $7,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 0.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 64,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 116.6% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 194,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,110,000 after purchasing an additional 104,900 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in EVERTEC by 260.5% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 27,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 19,735 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in EVERTEC by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,571,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,261,000 after acquiring an additional 8,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in EVERTEC by 246.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

NYSE EVTC opened at $36.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.96. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.17 and a 1 year high of $42.94.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $161.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.51 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 38.65%. On average, analysts predict that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is 5.71%.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Payment Services segment is involved in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

