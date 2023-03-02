ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP cut its stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 59.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,543 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WERN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,807,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,149,000 after buying an additional 109,448 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 22,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Boxwood Ventures Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boxwood Ventures Inc. now owns 33,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 14,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 461,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,424,000 after purchasing an additional 82,124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna cut Werner Enterprises from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America upgraded Werner Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen upped their price target on Werner Enterprises to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.06.

Werner Enterprises Price Performance

Werner Enterprises stock opened at $46.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.16. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.84 and a 12 month high of $50.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.86.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $861.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.51 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.34%. Werner Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

