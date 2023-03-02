ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $320,000 Stock Holdings in DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,928 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in DBV Technologies were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in DBV Technologies in the second quarter worth $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the second quarter worth about $49,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 97,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairmount Funds Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 7,064,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DBVT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered DBV Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

Shares of NASDAQ DBVT opened at $1.45 on Thursday. DBV Technologies S.A. has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $3.43. The company has a market cap of $272.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.63.

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.

