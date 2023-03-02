ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $338,000 Stock Holdings in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 71,507 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in TimkenSteel were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in TimkenSteel by 561.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMST stock opened at $18.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.67. The company has a market cap of $827.52 million, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.71. TimkenSteel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $26.23.

TimkenSteel ( NYSE:TMST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $245.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

