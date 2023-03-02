ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $381,000 Stock Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,255 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Progyny were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Progyny by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Progyny by 2.8% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Progyny by 3.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Progyny by 5.5% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Progyny by 2.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PGNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Progyny from $78.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Progyny from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down from $59.00) on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

NASDAQ PGNY opened at $38.23 on Thursday. Progyny, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.67 and a 1-year high of $53.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.57 and a 200-day moving average of $36.27. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.43 and a beta of 1.59.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Progyny had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $214.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 735 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $25,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,808,255. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 100,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $3,554,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 76,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,010.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 735 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $25,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,093 shares in the company, valued at $7,808,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,766 shares of company stock worth $5,284,643. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

