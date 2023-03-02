ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $381,000 in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,834 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KRO. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Kronos Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $4,204,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,813,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 155.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 121,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 74,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,265,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,161,000 after acquiring an additional 63,844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Kronos Worldwide alerts:

Kronos Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE:KRO opened at $11.41 on Thursday. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $8.48 and a one year high of $19.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.74.

Kronos Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.88%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Kronos Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.67.

Kronos Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks, plastics, paper and paper laminates, man-made fibers, health, food, and beauty, and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.