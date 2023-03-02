ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $396,000 in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 2,588.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI purchased a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $119,000.

Get PMV Pharmaceuticals alerts:

PMV Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ PMVP opened at $6.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $282.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.96. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $24.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

(Get Rating)

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMVP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.