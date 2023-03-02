ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New $360,000 Investment in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,522 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Canon by 3.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,532,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,565,000 after buying an additional 75,068 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canon by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,428,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,430,000 after purchasing an additional 94,800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Canon by 13.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,272,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,905,000 after purchasing an additional 154,987 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Canon by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 888,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,592,000 after buying an additional 55,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Canon by 6.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 737,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,923,000 after acquiring an additional 42,884 shares during the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canon Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:CAJ opened at $21.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.42. Canon Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $25.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Canon Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Canon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Macquarie downgraded Canon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Canon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

