ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New $400,000 Investment in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTV. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Veritiv by 1,390.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritiv in the first quarter worth $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veritiv by 243.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Veritiv by 94.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Veritiv by 19.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VRTV opened at $151.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.98. Veritiv Co. has a 52 week low of $94.50 and a 52 week high of $161.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.90 and its 200 day moving average is $122.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. Veritiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.58%.

Veritiv Corp. operates as a business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

