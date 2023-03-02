ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,837 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 776.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at $38,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 360.0% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $352,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,412.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $352,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,412.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $298,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,216 shares of company stock worth $1,010,950. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 0.2 %

Several research firms have weighed in on SWKS. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $94.50 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.26.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $111.84 on Thursday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $141.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.96. The stock has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.59. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.83%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

