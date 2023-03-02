ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIZ. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Assurant by 353.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Assurant by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assurant in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 57.7% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AIZ shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Assurant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Assurant in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $199.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Assurant from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Assurant presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.75.

Assurant Stock Performance

Assurant Dividend Announcement

Shares of AIZ opened at $126.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $194.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Assurant’s payout ratio is 56.57%.

Insider Transactions at Assurant

In related news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.68, for a total value of $69,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,410.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of lifestyle and housing solutions of consumer purchases. It operates through Global Lifestyle and Global Housing segments. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services.

