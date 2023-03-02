ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 7,379 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 5.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 32,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 46,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 3.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 60,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSFS stock opened at $49.22 on Thursday. WSFS Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.03 and a fifty-two week high of $52.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.14 and a 200-day moving average of $47.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.78.

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $193.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.06 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 11.89%. WSFS Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.00%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WSFS. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.25.

In other news, EVP Patrick Joseph Ward sold 1,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $60,525.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,534,060.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

