ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 19,940 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP decreased its position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 19,940 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in InterDigital by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in InterDigital by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,216 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of InterDigital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at InterDigital

In other news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $55,956.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $55,956.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John D. Jr. Markley sold 4,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.86, for a total transaction of $315,677.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,434.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Stock Performance

Shares of IDCC stock opened at $73.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 4.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.17. InterDigital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.23 and a 52 week high of $74.74.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $117.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.93 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that InterDigital, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InterDigital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IDCC shares. TheStreet raised shares of InterDigital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

InterDigital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

Further Reading

