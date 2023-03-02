ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 201 Shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Nova were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its stake in shares of Nova by 18.8% during the second quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,217,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,803,000 after buying an additional 193,058 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Nova by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,023,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,627,000 after acquiring an additional 23,902 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nova by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 839,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,439,000 after acquiring an additional 11,224 shares during the last quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Nova by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 284,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,300,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nova by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 200,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,463,000 after purchasing an additional 23,014 shares during the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Nova from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Nova to $123.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Nova from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

NVMI stock opened at $91.57 on Thursday. Nova Ltd. has a 1-year low of $67.40 and a 1-year high of $120.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.43.

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials and chemical metrology for semiconductor manufacturing and software solutions. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

