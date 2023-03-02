ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 5,198 Shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,198 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in AssetMark Financial were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the second quarter worth $152,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in AssetMark Financial by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in AssetMark Financial by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMK opened at $31.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.09. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.88 and a 52-week high of $31.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.76.

AMK has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AssetMark Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

