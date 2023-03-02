ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 978 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Teradata were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,843,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,443,000 after acquiring an additional 388,599 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Teradata by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,950,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,438,000 after purchasing an additional 53,585 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in Teradata by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,461,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,463,000 after purchasing an additional 818,405 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Teradata by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,874,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,432,000 after purchasing an additional 552,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Teradata by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,649,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,309,000 after purchasing an additional 34,030 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TDC. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Teradata from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Teradata from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Teradata from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Teradata from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Teradata Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TDC stock opened at $40.89 on Thursday. Teradata Co. has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $50.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.96.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Teradata had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradata

In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 16,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $565,150.40. Following the sale, the executive now owns 145,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,897,276.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 16,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $565,150.40. Following the sale, the executive now owns 145,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,897,276.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Bramley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,699 shares of company stock worth $1,173,316. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teradata Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. It operates through three operating segments: Americas (North America and Latin America), EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) and APJ (Asia Pacific and Japan) geographic regions.

