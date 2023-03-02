ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes $393,000 Position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 63,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Liberty Latin America by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America stock opened at $8.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.82. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.88 and a twelve month high of $11.32.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C and W Carribean, C and W Panama, Cand W Networks and LatAm, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rica, and VTR. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

