ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes Position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,532 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cohen & Steers by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,553,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $219,291,000 after purchasing an additional 42,839 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,334,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,641,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cohen & Steers by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,134,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,069,000 after purchasing an additional 78,809 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cohen & Steers by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,011,028 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,325,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Cohen & Steers by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 824,749 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,654,000 after purchasing an additional 16,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Cohen & Steers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 24th.

Cohen & Steers Price Performance

NYSE:CNS opened at $71.45 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.34 and a 1 year high of $88.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.95. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.35.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.02). Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 63.55% and a net margin of 30.17%. The firm had revenue of $125.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cohen & Steers Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is currently 65.71%.

About Cohen & Steers

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.